Bodycam: Florida deputy saves 3-year-old boy from house fire

A Florida deputy was seen on body camera video rescuing a fearful three-year-old boy from a house fire.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a home in Palm Coast on Sunday, October 17, in regards to a fire.

They said that K-9 Deputy First Class (DFC) Marcus Dawson arrived at the scene and met with a neighbor, who advised that the fire started in the kitchen and that he had not seen the three occupants of the home that day, deputies said. Law enforcement observed fire on the stove, spreading to the cabinets.

"There was thick black smoke filling the residence and dogs barking at the sliding glass door of the rear bedroom. DFC Dawson made verbal commands into the residence and did not receive any response," the sheriff’s office added. "As he was walking to the front of the residence, he observed the bathroom light on and made more announcements through the front door, again not receiving any response. He walked around to the back of the house and entered the patio through the unlocked screened door."

At this point, deputies said that DFC Dawson observed movement in the bed of the master bedroom. As he got close, he observed a toddler under the blankets, hiding from the smoke. He immediately entered the home to rescue the child and brought him out. The toddler was given medical attention and was cleared at the scene.

DFC Dawson reportedly met with the toddler’s father and it was determined that he went to pick up and dinner and left the sleeping child home with an older sibling.

"Without DFC Dawson immediately running toward danger, even without a safety respirator, this could have been a much different outcome," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This child was hiding in fear of the fire and smoke watching a cartoon on his phone when, thankfully, DFC Dawson’s training in emergency response allowed him to find this child and safely rescue him."

Sheriff Staly added, "this was a dangerous situation and we are very proud of DFC Dawson’s bravery and commitment to serving this community and saving a life."

All three residents of the home are confirmed by law enforcement to be safe with no injuries. The fire was believed to be accidental and possibly cooking-related.

