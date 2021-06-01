Body of missing swimmer located in Winter Park's Lake Osceola

The body of a swimmer reported missing after disappearing in Lake Osceola on Monday has been recovered, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Marine Unit located the body of missing swimmer Charles "Harry" Carter deceased in Winter Park's Lake Osceola around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Carter was reportedly on a boat with others but got off to swim and was not seen again. A search started at around 7:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, according to officials. It became a recovery mission late Monday evening.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified and will be assisting with the recovery.

RELATED: Swimmer who went missing in Lake Osceola identified

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.