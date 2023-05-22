Body found inside vehicle belonging to missing Seminole County woman
ORLANDO, Fla. - A body was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to a missing Seminole County woman on Monday, deputies say.
The white Jeep Compass registered to 51-year-old Deanna Cline was located in a medical plaza parking lot, located at 114 Timberlachen Circle in Lake Mary. Cline was last seen on May 9, around 4:30 p.m., leaving her residence at 1115 Oak Springs Pl.
Investigators said further testing is needed to confirm the identity of the body found inside Cline's SUV and the cause of death. Anyone with information in this missing person's case is asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.