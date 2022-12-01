Body found possibly 73-year-old Florida man who went missing on Thanksgiving, deputies say

A body retrieved from a swampy pond may be that of a missing 73-year-old man who disappeared on Thanksgiving Day, Osceola County Sheriff's Deputy Marcos Lopez said in a Thursday press conference.

Deputies said they found the body around 1:10 p.m. nearly one mile from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee where 73-year-old Herman McClenton was last seen going for a walk.

"We did find articles of clothing that matched what he was last seen wearing.," said Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

Deputies said the body will be sent to the medical examiner for positive identification.

"It was very challenging," the sheriff said. "It was very hard to get to where he is."

On Saturday, McClenton's family pleaded with the public for help with finding the missing man who is originally from Eustis.