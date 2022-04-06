Body camera footage shows officers saving boy in stolen car

New body camera footage from Atlanta police shows the dramatic moments officers brought a young boy to safety after someone jumped in his mother's car and took off with him the in the back seat.

The boy's mother says it happened in the blink of an eye at the Goodwill on David Abernathy Boulevard Monday. She was able to track her 10-year-old son's iPhone using the Find My Friends app. Authorities were able to execute a pit maneuver and the suspect, Darius White into custody.

White is charged with kidnapping, cruelty to children and theft by taking. He appeared in court Tuesday where a judge granted him a $20,000 bond.

____