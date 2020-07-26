Boat parade to support President Trump held on St. John's River in Volusia County

On Saturday in Volusia County, boaters traveled through the St. Johns River to show their support for President Donald J. Trump and his reelection campaign.

The parade started in Lake Beresford and traveled south.

One comment on the event page for the parade expressed that it was "a great event! We were watching at St John’s River Grill waving our Trump flags! I hope you will do another one!"

Another comment read "Great turn out yesterday Mel and thank you so much for all your hard work hosting this event can't wait till the next time!"

Leanne Banker Galliher told FOX 35 Orlando that "it was refreshing to see a positive display of patriotism. Our community came together to show support for our president and all he stands for. The parade gave me faith and hope in our great nation."

Photos by Leanne Banker Galliher

Several boat parades in support of President Trump have occurred throughout Florida over the last couple of months.

