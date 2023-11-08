Boat mechanic shares insight on possible cause of Kissimmee boat fire

A local boat mechanic shared his theory about what could have caused a boat fire in Kissimmee on Tuesday evening.

According to the Kissimmee Fire Department, the boat was experiencing issues while out on the water so the group that was on the boat brought it in. They were apparently working on the boat in the parking lot of the marina when the boat caught fire.

Three people were taken to the hospital in a helicopter. Two with burns so bad they’re in critical condition. A fourth person was also injured, but it's not clear if they were on the boat or nearby. That person's injuries were described as non-life-threatening, an official said.

Daryl Mercado, owner of KDM Marine & Auto, said he knew what he believed to be the likely cause as soon as he saw the video of the fire.

"It seems like they were trying to get out in the water and possibly had a fuel issue, and so they took the boat out of the water and went to go put some starting fluid in there," Mercado said. "By taking the flame arrestor off of the carburetor and putting fuel in there and putting starting fluid in there, when the boat turns over sometimes it will backfire and flames shoot out."

Mercado said it is important for people to take advantage of the United States Coast Guard's free boat inspections every year.

"Safety checks are important because when you're out in the water, it's not like you have AAA, so when you're out there it's all about contingency when it comes to safety," Mercado said.

He said his company will offer free safety checks for all legally required safety equipment and fuel systems until Nov. 19.

"Don't deal with anything that can cause something like this," Mercado said. "If this happens to you, call a tow boat, leave the boat and take it to a professional."

The state fire marshal took over the investigation.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Kissimmee Marina wrote that all of its staff were OK and thanked those who had reached out to check on them.

"Thank you all. Everyone is safe at the Kissimmee Marina. We were just wrapping up our day and there was a boat fire," the post said.