3 hurt in boat fire near Kissimmee Marina, official says

Three people were flown to nearby hospitals Tuesday afternoon after the boat they were working on caught fire and quickly became engulfed in flames at a marina in Kissimmee, according to the Kissimmee Fire Department.

The Kissimmee Fire Department told FOX 35 that three people were on the boat when it caught fire and have been transported to the hospital. Two people were transported in critical condition.

According to KDF, the boat was experiencing issues while out on the water so the group that was on the boat brought it in. They were apparently working on the boat in the parking lot of the marina when the boat caught fire.

A fourth person was also injured, but it's not clear if they were on the boat or nearby. That person's injuries were described as non-life-threatening, an official said.

Videos shared with FOX 35 showed what appeared to be a speed boat engulfed in flames from the bow to the stern, as a thick column of dark smoke hovered overhead. A second video shared with FOX 35 showed firefighters spraying water and foam on the boat.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Kissimmee Marina wrote that all of its staff were OK and thanked those who had reached out to check on them.

"Thank you all. Everyone is safe at the Kissimmee Marina. We were just wrapping up our day and there was a boat fire," the post said.

This is a breaking situation. Stay with FOX 35 Orlando for updates.