Blue Spring State Park sets new manatee count record amid Florida cold snap

Oh, the hu-manatee!

Blue Spring State Park experienced a record-breaking morning with 932 manatees present in the spring today, as announced in a social media post by the park. This number surpasses their previous record set on New Year’s Day earlier this month by nearly 200 manatees.

But why do manatee numbers surge in cold weather?

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, these aquatic mammals can't bear water temperatures below 68 degrees for extended periods. Therefore, Florida’s natural springs and warm-water discharge canals become sanctuaries for these chilly "sea-cows" during the colder months. If you want to delve deeper into manatee habitats throughout the year, the FWC has a helpful resource here.

Curious about when and where you can catch a glimpse of these gentle giants?

Blue Spring State Park welcomes visitors from 8 a.m. till sundown 365 days a year. However, be aware that the park often reaches full capacity and might temporarily close its gates. To avoid disappointment, reach out to the park at 386-775-3663 to verify if there's room for you to dive into the manatee-filled experience on your desired day.



