Blue Diamond Day: Orange County shelter hopes to get longtime resident adopted

A very good girl who has been at Orange County Animal Services for months is getting her very own special day to show off her personality -- and hopefully get adopted.

The shelter is holding a first-of-its kind event on Saturday, May 14, called "Blue Diamond Day." Blue Diamond has been at the shelter for about 100 days, making her their longest resident. At 8-years-old, officials say she's often overlooked.

That's why on Saturday, she'll get to spend the entire day outside in a play yard, showing off her great personality! The goal is to get her adopted and find her forever home!

"She is gentle and friendly with everyone she meets," the shelter said on Facebook. "She is dog selective, and does not like a lot of other dogs. But she has been paired and has patiently put up with sharing her kennels with less dominant partners."

The shelter describes Blue Diamond as intelligent and treat driven, and absolutely loves long walks.

"We believe in her, and for some lucky family, Blue Diamond is going to be the perfect addition."

If you'd like to meet this cutie, visit Orange County Animal Services at 2769 Conroy Rd. in Orlando.

