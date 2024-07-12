'Blue Collar Brawler' traps alligator inside Jacksonville Fire Station

The renowned alligator trapper, the "Blue Collar Brawler," has struck again, capturing an alligator at a local fire station.

The incident occurred in Jacksonville, where an alligator that had been residing in a pond next to the fire station found its way inside the building. The gator had been causing trouble, emerging from the water whenever the power company regularly checked a nearby meter.

The "Blue Collar Brawler" wrangles an alligator inside a Jacksonville Fire Station.

The dramatic scene included the gator lunging as fire engine sirens blared. After successfully capturing the gator, the Blue Collar Brawler posed with the fire station crew to celebrate a job well done.