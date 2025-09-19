Black bear shot, killed after breaking into Florida home: FWC

A Florida homeowner shot and killed a Black bear that had apparently broken into their home, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The FWC said it was notified about the incident on Friday morning.

According to the FWC, the homeowner shot and killed the bear after it entered their home in DeLand. No one inside the home was hurt, the FWC said.

FWC detectives found damage to the home's outside door "consistent with entry by a bear," the agency said in a statement. "FWC Bear Management staff will canvass the community for awareness and education, as well as monitor the area for additional bear activity of concern."

Bears in search of food as fall approaches

The FWC said as fall approaches, bears are in search of more food to increase their fat reserves ahead of the winter months. This could include finding outdoor food, garbage, bird feeders, or grills. The FWC recommends people eliminate these food sources and lock their outside doors at night.

Report bear sightings

If you feel threatened by a bear or see a sick, injured, or dead bear, you can report it to the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 (FWCC).

