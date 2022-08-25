Bishop Moore-Edgewater Thursday night football games canceled due to social media post

article

Feshman and junior varsity football games scheduled for Thursday night between Bishop Moore Catholic and Edgewater High School have been canceled due to a social media post, officials said.

The "inappropriate nature" of the post, published on Thursday afternoon, has been addressed by the school administration and local law enforcement, according to a statement by Bishop Moore. "Please speak to your children about the importance of responsible and mature social media use that reflect our Catholic values," the school said in a Facebook post. "The safety and well-being of our students are always our first and foremost priority."