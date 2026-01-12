Bird flu outbreak at Orlando's Lake Eola: Death toll rises to 32

The Brief A total of 32 birds have been found dead at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando: 26 Mute swans and 6 wild birds. Avian influenza, also known as avian flu or bird flu, is suspected in most of the deaths as several have tested positive for it, officials said. The City of Orlando said 3 of the 26 dead Mute swans were wild. There are currently 46 living swans.



A total of 32 birds have died at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando since mid-December amid a suspected outbreak of avian influenza, otherwise known as the bird flu, the City of Orlando confirmed to FOX 35.

From last week to this week, the new death toll reflects an increase of 11 birds. Officials said of the 32 deaths, 26 were Mute swans and the six others were other wild birds. Officials said three of the swans were considered to be wild.

There are 46 living swans at Lake Eola, officials said.

The backstory:

Since mid-December, there have been a staggering number of bird deaths at Lake Eola Park.

"The city will continue to follow the recommendations of FWC. Based on the size of the park and the bird population, they recommend allowing the Avian Influenza to run its course as some birds may build immunity and estimate a month of dissipation of infections. The city will continue to actively track, monitor and report any new infections to FWC and remain vigilant in our efforts related to disinfecting the park," the city said.

What is Avian influenza?

According to the CDC, Avian flu is a disease caused by avian influenza A viruses. It usually spreads between birds and is rarely transmitted to people or people to people.

There are various subtypes of avian flu, such as H5, H6, H7, H9, and H10. The CDC said the H5 variant is spreading worldwide amongst birds and has caused sporadic outbreaks in U.S. poultry and dairy cows.

How does it spread?

It is often spread between birds and other animals via mucous, saliva, or poop, the CDC said.

Can it spread to humans?

Yes, but it is considered to be rare.

"People rarely get bird flu, but when they do, it's most often through direct unprotected contact (not wearing recommended personal protective equipment, PPE) with infected birds or other infected animals," the CDC said.

The CDC said the overall risk for humans is low, though some people have tested positive for the H5 variant.

"Human illness from bird flu has ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness, resulting in death. However, most human cases of H5 bird flu in the United States have been mild, to date. No person-to-person spread has been identified in the United States, but limited person-to-person spread has been reported in the past in other countries," reads the CDC's website.

Signs and symptoms of Avian influenza?

Mild symptoms: eye redness and irritation, mild fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue

Moderate or severe symptoms: high fever, shortness of breath, altered consciousness, seizures

Ways to avoid bird flu exposure

According to the CDC:

- Avoid sources of exposure, such as direct contact with sick or dead birds, poultry, or other animals. If you need to interact, wear PPE.

- Avoid touching animal litter or bedding of animals suspected of bird flu or animals that have tested positive for bird flu.