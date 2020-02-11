Bill proposes merger of some Florida universities

Two of Florida’s smallest public universities could merge with two of the state’s larger schools.

A new Florida House bill is proposing that Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland and New College of Florida in Sarasota would no longer be their own independently accredited schools.

Under the proposal, Florida Polytechnic University would become a part of the University of Florida and New College of Florida would become an extension of Florida State University.

Lawmakers believe that merging the smaller colleges with the bigger universities would help manage the two schools’ limited resources and increase efficiency.