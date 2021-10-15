Biketoberfest officially underway in Daytona Beach without COVID restrictions

Biketoberfest kicked off in Daytona Beach on Thursday and people from across the country are rolling into town for the big event.

More than 100,000 bikers are expected to take over the streets for this year’s Biketoberfest. Joe Damian flew into Central Florida from Texas.

"I’ve been wanting to come here for years," Damian explained. "I’ve never had the opportunity to make it here. Today is my birthday so I treated myself to this trip and here I am!"

Main Street was packed with traffic and people on the sidewalk as there are no coronavirus restrictions in place.

"We’re out here on vacation but we came up this way from Kissimmee for Biketoberfest," said Steve Arnold of Massachusetts.

"I enjoy the riding, the freedom, everybody is so pleasant to be around," Angelique Tillman, in town from Philadelphia, said.

Local shops are happy to welcome in the visitors. Biketoberfest 2020 was much smaller as outdoor vendors and concerts were not permitted due to COVID-19.

Beach store "the spot" is already seeing a boost in customers this time around.

"It’s probably the busiest time of the year for us – a lot of bikers, pretty much people from all over the place," said employee Tatyana Hock.

Daytona beach police will be patrolling all the action and hoping that riders are safe.

"If Halifax isn't packed with trauma alerts, in my opinion, that's a successful event because the goal is for folks to be able to come to town enjoy themselves, and return home in one piece," Chief Jakari Young said in a news conference this week.

Biketoberfest runs through Sunday.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.