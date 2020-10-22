Bikers move on, Trucktoberfest up next in Daytona Beach

The bikes and bikers of Biketoberfest have rolled out of the city, taking tourist dollars with them.

Bad weather and less to do kept many from even showing up, with some area business owners say the weekend was a financial bust.

But coming this weekend, an unsanctioned event called Trucktoberfest is on tap. It will be similar to September's Truck Fest 2020. But this event has police concerned. Daytona Beach's Deputy Police Chief Jakari Young became aware of the event on social media last month.

Young said, "it basically got put out there as a takeover event. Let's come to Daytona Beach and take over."

Now, police from Daytona Beach to Daytona Beach Shores are on high alert, with agencies canceling vacations and adding staff for the weekend shifts to deal with the expected rush of people and vehicles.

Daytona Beach Shores police officers say they received a series of complaints about the September event -- everything from noisy gatherings to underage drinking.

Advertisement

Police from both cities will enlist the help of nearby agencies, including the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, if the need arises. Officers say they will be working under a zero-tolerance policy.