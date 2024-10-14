Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Walt Disney World to close for nearly all of 2025

The "wildest ride in the wilderness" at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom will close in early January 2025 – and will remain closed for the rest of that year, according to Disney's website.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, one of the premium rides in Magic Kingdom, will close for "refurbishment" on Jan. 6, 2025, according to the ride's web page on Walt Disney World's website.

It will reopen "with a little bit of new magic" in 2026," Disney said.

No other details about the refurbishment were immediately released by Disney. Nor why the closure would last so long.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which replaced Splash Mountain, opened over the summer – one of the newest rides to join Disney's Florida theme parks.

Earlier this year, Disney announced several new lands, rides, and expansions for Walt Disney World. In Magic Kingdom, Disney confirmed a much anticipated "Villains Land" would open "beyond Big Thunder Mountain," featuring some of its favorite villains from its popular animated movies.

In Frontier Land, a "Cars"-inspired land is set to open featuring a new ride and a second family attraction. As a result, Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America – two staples of Magic Kingdom – will be "transformed into vast and rugged terrains for a rally race with some of the world's most iconic racers."

Other Disney announcements include a Monsters, Inc. Land at Hollywood Studios, the retheming of Test Track at EPCOT, a new "Indian Jones"-themed ride at Animal Kingdom (replacing Dinosaur ride), and a "Zootopia"-inspired show coming to the Tree of Life Theatre (replacing "It's Tough to be a Bug!"), among others.

Big Thunder isn't closed yet, but January will be here before we know it.

