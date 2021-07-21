Biden to deliver address on infrastructure plan after GOP blocks vote

President Joe Biden is expected to update Americans on his infrastructure plan in an address Wednesday evening after Senate Republicans blocked a vote Wednesday.

Six months after Biden took office, his signature "Build Back Better" campaign promise is at a key moment that will test his hopes for a new era of bipartisan cooperation in Washington.

The measure is projected to cost about $1 trillion over five years with about $579 billion of that above previously expected levels. The investments include $109 billion on roads and highways and $15 billion on electric vehicle infrastructure and transit systems as part of $312 billion in transportation spending. There’s $65 billion toward broadband and expenditures on drinking water systems and $47 billion in resiliency efforts to tackle climate change.

Funding Biden’s infrastructure initiative with tax hikes has been controversial. Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% would generate some $700 billion over 10 years, one of the people said. The administration is also eyeing a new global minimum tax.

Senate Republicans rejected an effort Wednesday to begin debate on a big infrastructure deal that a bipartisan group of senators brokered with Biden. But supporters in both parties remained hopeful of another chance in coming days.

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York had scheduled the procedural vote that he described as a step to "get the ball rolling" as talks progress. But Republicans mounted a filibuster, saying the bipartisan group needed more time to wrap up the deal and review the details. They sought a delay until Monday.

The party-line vote was 51-49 against proceeding, far short of the 60 "yes" votes needed to get past the Republicans' block. The Democratic leader switched his vote to "no" at the end, a procedural step that would allow him to move to reconsider.

"We’ve told him we’re not ready, so we’re gonna vote no, but we will be ready by the end of this week. And we’ve always thought that," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, a lead negotiator, during an interview on CNBC. "We still have four or five issues we’re discussing with the White House and negotiating with our Democratic colleagues."

A core group of Republicans are interested in pursuing a more modest package of traditional highway and public works projects, about $600 billion in new funds, and say they just need more time to negotiate with their Democratic colleagues and the White House.

The next steps are uncertain, but the bipartisan group insists it is close to a deal and expects to finish soon. The senators were joined for a private lunch ahead of the vote by the two leaders of the House’s Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group generally supportive of the effort.

Senators from the Republican side asked to delay the vote, and 11 Republicans signed on to a letter to Schumer saying they would support moving forward with a yes vote on Monday, if certain details about the package are ready.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.






