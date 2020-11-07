Biden supporters celebrate in Downtown Orlando after projected win

Supporters of Democrat Joe Biden gathered at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando to celebrate his projected win in the 2020 race for the White House.

The announcement came on Saturday that Biden would be the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Trump.

Cars honked in support as people waved flags in solidarity.

"This is a great win for democracy. This is a great win for America," Patricio Solano said. "We can truly make America great."

Solano tells FOX 35 News that he believes Biden will bring "the professionalism and the respect that the office of the presidency deserves.

Projections by the Associated Press and FOX News show that Biden won the presidency on Saturday, defeating President Donald Trump.

Biden won the battleground state of Pennsylvania by a thin margin after a protracted vote count, according to projections by the news outlets, flipping another key state that voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

The win netted Biden 20 more electoral votes, pushing his total to 284 — crossing the 270 Electoral Vote vote threshold needed to become the 46th president of the United States.

FOX News also projected Biden as the winner of Nevada’s six electoral votes.

Watch FOX 35 News for complete coverage of the 2020 election.