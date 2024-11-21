Bicyclist who survived near-fatal crash reunites with first responders
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee man who defied 3% survival odds after being struck by a car while riding his electric bike got an emotional reunion with the first responders who saved his life.
Josean Almonte, 27, was critically injured in the crash, which happened around 5 p.m. on September 22 at the corner of Bermuda Lakes Lane and John Young Parkway.
"I was outside riding an electric bike," Almonte recalled. "It’s a pretty fast bike. We were just out riding one night, and then I woke up in the hospital."
The crash left Almonte in cardiac arrest and unable to breathe. The Kissimmee Fire Department’s EMS team immediately jumped into action, delivering lifesaving care on the scene.
"The trauma alert was called at 5:12 p.m., and the first shock was delivered at 5:13," said the department’s EMS Chief. "All those steps all had to happen at the perfect time for Josean to be with us."
MORE STORIES:
- Newly released video shows alleged attack on school resource deputy at Deltona Middle School
- Trump to nominate Pam Bondi for attorney general
- Grand jury indicts teen behind downtown Orlando mass shooting on Halloween night
- First look at Epic Universe Harry Potter Ride and IAAPA
- Mom arrested after 14-year-old daughter found dead inside Osceola County home, officials say
- Pet Alliance begins construction on new Orlando shelter after devastating fire
Almonte was rushed to the hospital, where he spent 20 days recovering from extensive injuries.
"I have like four or five scars on my chest and lower abdomen from everything," Almonte said.
A nurse who cared for Almonte credited the first responders’ quick actions for giving him a fighting chance.
"We can’t do anything if we don’t have a chance," the nurse said. "The fact that these guys were able to get him there and give us that chance helped out very well."
Two months later, Almonte’s life is beginning to rebuild. He and his wife are expecting a baby girl, a milestone he calls a wake-up call and a blessing.
"If it wasn’t for everybody, I wouldn’t be here to take care of my daughter who’s coming very soon," he said. "I want to thank everyone once again for the second chance."
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV