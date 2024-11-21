Bicyclist who survived near-fatal crash reunites with first responders

A Kissimmee man who defied 3% survival odds after being struck by a car while riding his electric bike got an emotional reunion with the first responders who saved his life.

Josean Almonte, 27, was critically injured in the crash, which happened around 5 p.m. on September 22 at the corner of Bermuda Lakes Lane and John Young Parkway.

"I was outside riding an electric bike," Almonte recalled. "It’s a pretty fast bike. We were just out riding one night, and then I woke up in the hospital."

The crash left Almonte in cardiac arrest and unable to breathe. The Kissimmee Fire Department’s EMS team immediately jumped into action, delivering lifesaving care on the scene.

"The trauma alert was called at 5:12 p.m., and the first shock was delivered at 5:13," said the department’s EMS Chief. "All those steps all had to happen at the perfect time for Josean to be with us."

Almonte was rushed to the hospital, where he spent 20 days recovering from extensive injuries.

"I have like four or five scars on my chest and lower abdomen from everything," Almonte said.

A nurse who cared for Almonte credited the first responders’ quick actions for giving him a fighting chance.

"We can’t do anything if we don’t have a chance," the nurse said. "The fact that these guys were able to get him there and give us that chance helped out very well."

Two months later, Almonte’s life is beginning to rebuild. He and his wife are expecting a baby girl, a milestone he calls a wake-up call and a blessing.

"If it wasn’t for everybody, I wouldn’t be here to take care of my daughter who’s coming very soon," he said. "I want to thank everyone once again for the second chance."

