FHP: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Marion County

A bicyclist was struck and killed Friday morning while riding on US-441 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred north of Del Webb Boulevard at 4:30 a.m. as an unknown vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane on US-441, troopers said. According to a crash report, the front of the vehicle struck the bicyclist in the outside lane and fled the scene. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Umatilla, was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue, the report states. The bicycle did not have any illumination devices on it at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Investigation from FHP has revealed that the suspect vehicle is a silver or gray Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, or C series/K series pickup truck from 1994-1998. Anyone with information about this crash can contact FHP at 407-737-2213.







