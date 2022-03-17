Bicyclist dies after pulling in front of car in Lake County, troopers say

article

A 45-year-old man was struck and killed while riding a bicycle along a Lake County bike trail on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling eastbound on the trail, adjacent to State Road 50, when he was hit while crossing County Road 455. Witnesses told FHP troopers that the man ran through a stop sign and into the path of a vehicle that was heading south on CR 455. The bicyclist died at the scene.

No other details were immediately released. The deceased was not named, but troopers said he is a resident of Clermont.

The crash remains under investigation.

