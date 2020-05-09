Betty White to star in Lifetime Christmas movie

article

At 98, Betty White is not slowing down.

The beloved icon has signed on to star in a Lifetime Christmas movie, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"In the untitled film, White's character helps ready would-be Santas for the holidays. But a mystery looms: Is she actually Mrs. Claus?" the publication wrote on Thursday.

White, best known for her role on the 80s sitcom 'The Golden Girls,' has had a career that spans decades. She's an eight-time Emmy winner and a well-loved pop culture legend across all generations. She recently voiced the character 'Bitey White' in the hit animated film 'Toy Story 4.'

Back in March, there was concern expressed across social media for White's safety as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread. Per TMZ, citing sources, the beloved actress was safe and limiting her physical interactions.