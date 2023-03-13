Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner! Here is how the Central Florida area plans to commemorate the holiday:
The Orlando Pub Crawl
Friday, March 17, from 5 to 11 p.m.
Address: Hooch, 25 Wall Street Suite A, Orlando, Florida
ShamRock The Block Street Party
Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m.
What to expect: street games, beer pong, flip cup, cornhole and more
Address: The Abbey, 808 East Washington Street, Orlando, Florida
Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant
Friday. March 17
What to expect: Irish food, drinks and live music
1640 Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, Florida
St. Patrick's Day Festival
Friday, March 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: The Oviedo Amphitheatre, 357 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, Florida
St. Patrick's Day at Boxi Park
Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
What to expect: Food specials, authentic dancers and the Mt. Dora Pipe Band
St. Patrick's Day Street Party
Friday, March 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: The Elusive Grape, 129 N Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, Florida
St. Patrick's Day Triviapalooza
Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Address: Eden Abbey Brewing, 405 S Highland St, Mount Dora, Florida