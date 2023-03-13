Expand / Collapse search

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner! Here is how the Central Florida area plans to commemorate the holiday:

The Orlando Pub Crawl

Friday, March 17, from 5 to 11 p.m.

Address: Hooch, 25 Wall Street Suite A, Orlando, Florida

ShamRock The Block Street Party

Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m.

What to expect: street games, beer pong, flip cup, cornhole and more

Address: The Abbey, 808 East Washington Street, Orlando, Florida

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant

Friday. March 17

What to expect: Irish food, drinks and live music

1640 Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, Florida

St. Patrick's Day Festival 

Friday, March 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Address: The Oviedo Amphitheatre, 357 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, Florida

St. Patrick's Day at Boxi Park

Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

What to expect: Food specials, authentic dancers and the Mt. Dora Pipe Band

St. Patrick's Day Street Party

Friday, March 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: The Elusive Grape, 129 N Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, Florida

St. Patrick's Day Triviapalooza

Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Address: Eden Abbey Brewing, 405 S Highland St, Mount Dora, Florida