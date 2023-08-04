'Best daughter in the world': Ariana Viera's mom heartbroken over beauty queen's death in Florida

Vivian Ochoa, the mother of professional model Ariana Viera, remembered her late daughter as the "best daughter in the world." Viera was killed in a car crash last month south of Orlando International Airport in Florida.

"The best daughter in the world. The best. The best," she said during a Zoom interview with FOX 35 on Friday afternoon. "Always just smile (smiling). Always happy. Always help. Always, always smile."

"She is my soul and half my soul is gone."

Dozens of people posted tributes to Viera's social media accounts, saddened by the news of her death. Viera participated in several fashion shows in the Orlando area and often posted photos of various modeling gigs, according to her social media accounts.

While she never won a "Miss Venezuela" title, her mom said Viera had been selected to represent her country in an upcoming beauty pageant.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the deadly crash happened on July 13 on Boggy Creek Road and J. Lawson Blvd., which is a few miles south of Orlando International Airport. Viera's vehicle crashed into the back of a semi, which had slowed down while approaching a red light.

FHP said in its report that Viera failed to slow down, collided with the semi, and then veered off the roadway. She was wearing her seatbelt and the vehicle's airbags did deploy during the crash, according to the report. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.