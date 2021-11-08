Attorney: 9-year-old on life support after Travis Scott’s Astroworld event, lawsuit filed

A 9-year-old child is currently on life support after attending rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert over the weekend that ended in pandemonium, according to attorney Ben Crump. The chaos at the concert left eight people dead and nearly 300 people treated for injuries.

Crump is representing the child’s father in a filed lawsuit against Scott, Live Nation and other entities that had a hand in putting on the music festival. The lawsuit alleged Scott and organizers failed to stop the performance until after 40 minutes chaos broke out.

Crump said the child — known as "E.B."— was "trampled and catastrophically injured." The boy is currently hospitalized in a medically induced coma, according to Crump.

"This little boy is currently fighting for his life, and his parents will never know the same child they entered Astroworld with," Crump’s law firm said in a statement Tuesday.

It’s the latest legal action in mounting lawsuits against Scott, Scott, Live Nation and others on behalf of concertgoers at a Houston music festival after they were caught up in pandemonium that left eight people dead and nearly 300 people treated for injuries.

Scott was the headliner for the sold-out Astroworld Festival in NRG Park in Houston over the weekend, which was attended by an estimated 50,000 people. The crowd suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms in the chaos.

The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were still hospitalized Saturday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said. He called the disaster "a tragedy on many different levels" and said it was too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong.

RELATED: PHOTOS: The names, faces of lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy

On Monday, Crump filed a lawsuit in Harris County, Texas on behalf of concertgoer Illhan Mohamud against Live Nation. Mohamud is seeking $1 million in damages for negligence and emotional distress.

"When the concert started, Plaintiff was in the middle of the crowd when suddenly and without warning, she became trapped in a deadly crowd surge," a court document said. "Crowd surges are extremely dangerous events that can occur at large concerts when too many people are packed together into too small of a space."

Crump is also representing Noah Gutierrez, 21, who claimed he helped lift several screaming people off of the floor.

The attorney said he plans to file more lawsuits on behalf of other concertgoers next week.

"We are hearing horrific accounts of the terror and helplessness people experienced – the horror of a crushing crowd and the awful trauma of watching people die while trying unsuccessfully to save them," Crump's firm said in a statement posted to Twitter Sunday. "We will be pursuing justice for all our clients who were harmed in this tragic and preventable event."

Crump is Florida-based attorney and has become the voice for the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd -- Black people whose deaths at the hands of police and vigilantes sparked a movement.

Live Nation announced it was delaying ticket sales for a Billy Joel concert at a different venue in Houston. The promoter said Monday it was assisting authorities so "the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve."

Contemporary Services Corp., headquartered in Los Angeles, was responsible for security staff at the festival, according to county records in Texas. Representatives for the company — which advertises online as being "recognized worldwide as the pioneer, expert and only employee owned company in the crowd management field" — have not responded to emails and phone messages seeking comment.

FOX News confirmed that Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry also filed a lawsuit Sunday against Scott, as well as rapper Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham. The suit also named Live Nation and NRG Stadium. According to a report from The Daily Mail, the suit is being filed on behalf of concert attendee Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas. Paredes reportedly filed the complaint seeking more than $1 million in damages after both rappers allegedly "incited the crowd" and left him injured.

RELATED: The Latest: At least 8 dead, several others injured during Astroworld music festival, officials say

A separate suit filed Saturday on behalf of concert attendee Manuel Souza and confirmed by Fox News lists Scott as a defendant and accuses the "owners, operators, promoters, public relations representatives, and/or organizers of the concert and/or owners owner and operators of the premises" of "conscious disregard of the extreme risk of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier." The lawsuit cites a tweet Scott posted on May 5 in reaction to angry fans complaining the show was sold out, with Scott reacting that they would "still be sneaking the wild ones in."

Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd surges say they are often a result of density — too many people packed into a small space. The crowd is often running either away from a perceived threat or toward something they want, such as a performer, before hitting a barrier.

People in the Houston crowd reported lots of pushing and shoving during the performances leading up to Scott’s set.

Then when Scott took the stage, the crowd seemed to rush to the front, trying to get closer to the stage, said Nick Johnson, a high school senior from the Houston suburb of Friendswood who was at the concert.

RELATED: Travis Scott, Drake sued over Astroworld concert incident

"Everyone was passing out around you, and everyone was trying to help each other. But you just couldn’t move. You couldn’t do anything. You can’t even pick your arms up," Johnson said. "It just got worse and worse."

Johnson said fans started to crush each other, and people started screaming. He said it felt like 100 degrees in the crowd.

Scott seemed to be aware that something was going on in the crowd, but he might not have understood the severity of the situation, Johnson said.

On video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for aid for someone in the audience: "Security, somebody help real quick."

In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was "absolutely devastated by what took place last night." He pledged to work "together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

Scott, one of music’s biggest young stars, founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018. The 30-year-old Houston native has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. He has a 3-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, who announced in September that she’s pregnant with their second child.

Drake joined Scott on-stage at the concert, which was livestreamed by Apple Music.

Investigators planned to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control at the event that Scott founded. Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on site and at least 13 people remained hospitalized on Sunday. Houston police and fire department investigators said they would review video taken by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips from people at the show. Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers.

Astroworld’s organizers had laid out security and emergency medical response protocols in festival plans filed with Harris County. A 56-page operations plan, obtained by The Associated Press, describes "the potential for multiple alcohol/drug related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of a mass casualty situation are identified as key concerns."

The plan instructs staff to "notify Event Control of a suspected deceased victim utilizing the code ‘Smurf’." It goes on to say, "never use the term ‘dead’ or ‘deceased’ over the radio." It’s not clear whether the protocol was followed.

None of the people listed in charge of managing Astroworld’s security and operations have responded to requests for comment.

Advertisement

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.









