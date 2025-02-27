Attorney Ben Crump calls for release of dash, bodycam video after innocent Orlando man killed in police chase

The Brief Attorney Ben Crump will hold a news conference in Orlando on Thursday following the death of Gerald Neal, who officials said was hit and killed as police chased after a fleeing suspect. Crump and Neal's family are calling for the release of dash and body camera footage from the chase and deadly crash. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. FOX 35 News will stream it live in the above video player.



Gerald Neal was hit and killed as Orlando police chased after a fleeing suspect, and now his family, along with Attorney Ben Crump, are holding a news conference to "demand transparency" in the case, according to a new release.

What we know:

Crump and Neal's family are calling for the release of the dash and body camera footage from the chase and deadly crash.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Ben Crump Law office in Orlando. FOX 35 News will stream it live in the above video player.

Who was Gerald Neal?

Neal was a 56-year-old Orlando man and widower who was experiencing homelessness when he was killed.

Why you should care:

Neal was walking along a road when he was struck by a car fleeing from an unmarked Orlando Police Department (OPD) patrol vehicle. The incident is sparking concerns about the necessity and safety of such police pursuits.

The backstory:

On Feb. 12, shortly after 7 p.m., a man, later identified as Neal, was hit by a car while walking near Rio Grande Avenue and Indiana Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said he was struck by a car that was fleeing from an unmarked OPD Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The car was reportedly traveling with no headlights or taillights on.

Who were Orlando police chasing?

What we know:

The driver of the car, identified as 30-year-old Dornell Bargnare, made a sharp turn onto Indiana Street where he lost control, ran off the road and struck Neal, before crashing into a utility pole, troopers said.

The OPD pickup truck also made a left turn onto Indiana Street and traveled onto the south curbed shoulder, causing the front tire of the patrol vehicle to collide with the man, according to FHP.

Booking photo of Dornell Bargnare

Bargnare tried to run off after the crash but was later captured and taken into custody. He was booked into the Orange County jail on charges of resisting without violence and burglary. He could face additional charges following the completion of FHP's traffic homicide investigation.

What sparked the police chase?

Bargnare drove off from a traffic stop after an Orlando police officer saw a car with an unreadable license plate near downtown Orlando, officials said.

The Orlando police officer involved was put on paid administrative leave. Officials said the officer has been with OPD since 2018.

Who is Ben Crump?

Ben Crump is a nationally recognized civil rights and personal injury attorney, renowned for representing families in high-profile cases, including those of George Floyd and Trayvon Martin.

He is the President of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association and founder of the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute. In 2023, St. Thomas University College of Law in Miami was renamed the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, becoming the first law school in the U.S. named after a practicing Black attorney.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Benjamin Crump attends The 60th Annual Commemoration Of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, Malcolm X on February 21, 2025 in New York City.

Crump earned his undergraduate degree from Florida State University (FSU) and his law degree from FSU College of Law. He is married to Dr. Genae Angelique Crump.

