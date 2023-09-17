Belleview police officer arrested for possession of methamphetamine: Police

article

A Belleview police officer was arrested for methamphetamine possession and other charges after he made threatening statements about harming himself, police said.

Gregory Freeman, 53, is facing multiple charges stemming from a September 7 incident where it was revealed that Freeman had been using methamphetamine and also making threatening statements about harming himself, police said.

BPD served a search warrant for Freeman's home where they found 6.5 grams of meth inside his bedroom closet along with drug paraphernalia.

In addition to his methamphetamine use, police discovered Freeman had also accessed secure law enforcement databases for nonwork-related inquiries and provided information from those databases to third parties who were not authorized to receive that information, police said.

Freeman was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $13,000 bond and submitted his letter of resignation Sunday morning.