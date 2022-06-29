Man said he robbed bank because he needed money to make movie, police say

A serial bank robber from Maryland told police investigators in Florida that he robbed a bank because he needed money for a movie he was making.

Nacoe Ray Brown, 53, is accused of robbing the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle.

"We received an alarm from the McCoy Federal Credit Union saying that they were being robbed," Officer John Gargano said.

According to investigators, Brown told them he robbed this bank because "he could not resist the demons." He said he was in town to make a movie and ran out of cash, police said, and that this was the only way he knew how to make money. Detectives said he walked up to a teller with a note.

"He stated on his note that he did have a firearm. One was not brandished though," Officer Gargano added. According to police, Brown was sentenced to 19 years in prison in Maryland for multiple bank robberies in 2001. He was recently released.

Investigators said officers caught Brown on Tuesday at a nearby hotel with the stolen cash worth thousands of dollars. "We had officers in the area that were able to respond quickly. We located the subject as he was walking eastbound towards the Comfort Suites."

Police said they took him into custody without a fight. "Observed him walking in the front door and were able to apprehend him."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation.

