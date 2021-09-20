Belle Isle police officer resigns following arrest on DUI charge

A Belle Isle police officer has resigned from the force following his arrest on charges related to driving while under the influence, according to authorities.

This is the second arrest for Officer Ivar Ruiz in just over two years. Ruiz, 33, faces charges of DUI of alcohol or drugs, and refusal to submit to DUI testing. He was relieved of duty without pay prior to his resignation.

"I am very disappointed to learn of this arrest," said Belle Isle Chief Laura Houston. "As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty."

Houston said an internal investigation will commence once the criminal proceedings are completed in the case. That information will then be released to the public.

In 2019, a Volusia County sheriff's deputy said he came across Ruiz passed out behind the wheel of his truck which was stuck in the median of State Road 44. According to the deputy, Ruiz was visibly impaired and smelled of alcohol, and his truck was still in drive. The deputy stated that Ruiz refused to partake in a field sobriety exercise and he was placed under arrest.

Ruiz was hired in June 2017 and worked as a patrol officer.

FOX 35 will update this story as the two court hearings occur on Monday.