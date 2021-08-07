Belle Isle police buy young mother car seats instead of giving ticket

Some officers in Central Florida made a young mother's day recently with their random act of kindness.

Officer Clark and Sergeant Ferraiuolo with the Belle Isle Police Department recently stopped a vehicle with several children, including a 9-month-old baby, who were not in car seats. Their mom claimed she had just moved to town, didn't have a job yet and was on her way to get her baby a car seat.

"Rather than giving the struggling mother a couple of traffic citations, the officers asked her if she needed help getting car seats. She did," the department wrote on Facebook.

The officers had the woman drop the kids off at home with a babysitter then followed her to Walmart. That's where they bought her one infant car seat and two booster seats. They say the mother was very appreciative!

"The public rarely sees the numerous acts of kindness cops do every day."

