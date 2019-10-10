'Beauty and the Beast' lounge opens at Disney's Grand Floridian

article

The 'Enchanted Rose' lounge, which is inspired by Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast,' is now open at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The lounge is located on the second floor of the resort.

Disney Parks Blog says that the Enchanted Rose features "four unique gathering spaces inspired by Belle and the Beast with elegance around every corner."

At the new Enchanted Rose lounge, guests can enjoy shareable bites and a variety of beverages including cocktails, martinis, spirits, beer, cider and non-alcohlic options for guests of all ages.

The main bar reportedly overlooks a chandelier inspired by Belle’s flowing golden ball gown, while the library showcases classical baroque designs and French furnishings. There is also a garden room, which takes inspiration from the "enchanted forest" surrounding the castle, and an outdoor patio that based off of Beast's garden terrace.

At the new Enchanted Rose lounge, guests can enjoy shareable bites and a variety of beverages including cocktails, martinis, spirits, beer, cider and non-alcohlic options for guests of all ages. The re-imagined lounge is located at Disney’s Grand Flo Expand

The Enchanted Rose menu includes artisanal cheeses, flatbread, short rib sliders, and caviar. A library of wines is the focal point of the lounge, but champagne, beer, cider, and cocktails will also be available.

“Our tales of tableside cocktails are a contrast of each other. The Amour is an elegant vodka cocktail featuring notes of citrus, pear, and flowers with a slightly sweet taste, while characteristics of the apple brandy Envie showcase apples, herbs, and bitters with a potent taste," Brian Koziol, Master Sommelier, said.

Mocktails are also available for guests of all ages. These include a Garden Spritzer (with herbal distilled non-alcoholic spirit, lime, agave, and soda), the B&B (with iced tea, lemon, blueberry, and basil), and the Rosemary Cooler (with lemonade, vanilla, and rosemary).

For more details, visit DisneyParks Blog.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.