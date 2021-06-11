Bear spotted roaming on UCF campus

article

The UCF Police Department said a bear was spotted on the university's main campus.

The department tweeted, "With so many natural lands, wildlife spottings aren't unusual."

Officials said the bear was last spotted in the woods behind the UCF Recreation and Wellness Center's Challenge Course and that officers are keeping an eye out for the bear to make sure everyone stays safe.

UCF police is also reminding everyone on campus to not approach the bear.

One person on campus got the bear on video in a short clip. There are no plans to remove the bear at the time of this article being published.