Bear spends day in tree near Markham Woods Middle School before heading into nearby woods

The Brief A bear has been perched in a tree near Markham Woods Middle School in Lake Mary since the morning, with local authorities monitoring the situation. Parents picking up students were surprised but largely unfazed, as bear sightings are common in the area. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to address the bear’s presence.



A bear that spent the better part of Monday in a tree near a Seminole County middle school, came down after about nine hours and headed into some nearby woods.

'If they stay in their lane, we stay in ours'

What we know:

A bear has been perched in a tree near Markham Woods Middle School in Lake Mary since the morning. The bear appeared restless as it shifted around in the tree.

As of late afternoon, it remained in place, even as students were dismissed just after 4 p.m. Local law enforcement monitored the situation, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was contacted. A school employee was also seen keeping an eye on the bear’s movements.

The bear slowly climbed down the tree around 5:30 p.m. and headed into some nearby woods.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed why the bear climbed the tree. It is unclear what steps FWC will take to handle the situation or if there have been any previous reports of this bear in the area.

The backstory:

Lake Mary and surrounding areas are known for frequent bear sightings, as local wildlife often roams near residential neighborhoods. Residents are accustomed to encounters with bears, which typically do not pose a threat unless provoked. The presence of a bear near a school, however, has prompted closer monitoring.

What they're saying:

Parents picking up their children reacted with a mix of surprise and familiarity.

"I heard about it, I didn’t know it was still there," said Kelly Mocorro, who was picking up her daughter. "That’s crazy. I definitely didn’t know it was right there."

Stacey Jones, another parent, expressed little concern about the bear’s presence.

"We live around bears all the time. They don’t seem to be real aggressive," Jones said. "If they stay in their lane, we stay in ours, and I think we can all cohabitate together."

Big picture view:

Wildlife sightings near schools and populated areas highlight ongoing interactions between Florida’s growing communities and its native animal populations. While bears are not uncommon in Lake Mary, their proximity to schools and public spaces raises concerns about safety and appropriate response measures. The involvement of local authorities and FWC indicates a coordinated effort to handle such incidents without harm to residents or wildlife.

