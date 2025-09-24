Bear believed to be hit by vehicle near Florida Mall expected to recover, officials say

The Brief A black bear struck by a vehicle near the Florida Mall is recovering and will be relocated, officials said. The animal was later found in a tree, believed to be the same one injured the day before. Wildlife experts warn that bear sightings increase in the fall as the animals search for food.



A black bear was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Florida Mall on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

A black bear was reportedly struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Florida Mall, according to officials. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office returned to the area Wednesday, where they and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers spotted a bear in a tree.

Authorities believe it is the same animal involved in the collision. The bear is expected to make a full recovery and will be relocated to a more suitable habitat.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A black bear struck by a vehicle near the Florida Mall is recovering and will be relocated, officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether the bear in the tree was definitely the same one hit the previous day, though they suspect it is. Details about the extent of the bear’s injuries and the exact timeline for its relocation have not been released.

The backstory:

Wildlife officials say fall is an active season for Florida black bears. As bears prepare for winter, they consume roughly 20,000 calories a day, leading them to move more frequently in search of food and cross more roadways. This seasonal activity increases the chances of vehicle collisions and sightings in residential or commercial areas.

Big picture view:

Bears in urban and suburban areas often follow food sources such as unsecured garbage, bird seed or pet food, which can draw them into neighborhoods and business districts. Wildlife officials are reminding residents and visitors that bears often climb trees to avoid human interaction and should be given space.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 News was first alerted to this story by Katy Radar, who spotted the bear on a trip to Florida Mall on Wednesday morning.

"You never see a baby bear, or a bear in general, in the Florida Mall parking lot, in a tree, so I had to get my phone out and start taking pictures," said Radar. "It looked like it was hanging on, waiting for its mom. It was so sad."

She explained that the bear was located near the mall's food court.

"I thought that was kind of funny," she added. "I'm like, 'This bear is absolutely looking for its dinner, and we're not going to be it!'"

Radar, a native Floridian who is accustomed to seeing black bears, said this sighting was particularly unusual.

"It was like being at the zoo. I was like, 'What? This does not belong here,' because we're not at a zoo!"

Wildlife officials were able to trap the bear for relocation and said it is expected to make a full recovery.

The FWC urges residents to keep their distance from bears and never feed them. They also advise securing garbage, pet food and bird seed to avoid attracting bears into neighborhoods and at businesses.

"During the fall, bears are more active and may be more visible as they pass through areas while looking for food. Although Florida black bears do not hibernate as long as they do in colder climates, bears still start consuming more calories in the fall to store up fat reserves for the winter," wildlife officials said.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees an injured, orphaned or dead bear, feels threatened by one, or witnesses someone harming or feeding bears should call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

