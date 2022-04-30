Jeep Beach Week 2022 draws thousands to Daytona Beach

article

At least 200,000 people and 20,000 Jeeps rolled into Daytona Beach for the annual Jeep Beach Week 2022.

Jeep Beach Week is one of the largest Jeep-only events in the country. Organizers said all 50 states and 26 countries were represented during Jeep Beach Week 2019. Jeep enthusiasts also gathered in Daytona to check out the newest Jeep products from over 200 vendors over at the speedway.

Jeep owners say when you drive one you become part of their family.

"Jeeps back in 1941 were made for war," said Orlando Jeep Team’s Alexander Arratia. "When a Jeep would see another Jeep they'd say hi to each other. So it's still happening today. So we'll drive down the road and say hi to each other. It's very - I feel like we're all family, even though we don't know each other."

Since 2012, Jeep Beach Week has donated more than $2 million to local charities. All proceeds raised are distributed to nonprofits throughout central Florida. Title charities have included the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia & Flagler counties, the NASCAR Foundation, the Childhood Cancer Foundation, and the Petty Family Foundation. Jeep Beach Week also was able to support over 30 other nonprofit organizations.