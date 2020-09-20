Beach patrol advise caution as strong winds, rough surf batter Central Florida coast

Beach patrol wants beachgoers to use caution if they visit the coast on Sunday, as a disturbance off Central Florida is causing strong winds and rough surf.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that there is a small low-pressure system just off the coast of Central Florida and it is producing strong winds, heavy rain, and rough surf. It will move inland on Sunday.

As a result, a coastal flood warning is in effect from Flagler to Brevard County. Beaches could see life-threatening rip currents with large breaking waves between 6 to 10 feet. In addition, northeast winds are picking up and gusts could reach over 35 mph.

FOX 35 reporter Matt Trezza visited Ormond Beach on Sunday morning and noted that the waves and winds were almost "like we got a hurricane off the coast here."

Beach patrol is warning beachgoers of the dangerous rip currents that come along with this tropical activity. If you do visit the beach, they caution that you play it safe. Seven people were rescued alone on Saturday and the surf and winds have only gotten stronger.

They even mentioned that they may have to close the beach access ramp in Volusia County throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Heavy beach erosion is also possible as the coast is battered.

