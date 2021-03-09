Barnett Park to serve as FEMA vaccine site for 3 days

article

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be opening a temporary COVID-19 vaccination satellite location.

The gymnasium at Barnett Park will welcome walk-ups for all those eligible to receive the shot. No appointments are needed.

Days and hours of operation include Thursday, March 11 through March 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those eligible include Florida residents or part-time residents over the age of 65, educators or staff members at a school/college, including licensed childcare providers (any age), a sworn law enforcement officer or firefighter (any age), a health care worker with direct patient contact (any age), a veteran (any age), or an extremely medically vulnerable/high-risk individual.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) has published a form for physicians to certify that they have determined an individual to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and eligible to receive the vaccine. You can download the form on the DOH website here (PDF).

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.