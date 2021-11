article

Effective Monday, Barnett Park will be the only Orange County site that will conduct COVID-19 testing.

According to a news release, the county said the Econ Soccer Complex will close effective Nov. 1.

The Barnett Park testing site is located at 4801 W. Colonial Drive.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached.

For more testing information, visit ocfl.net/testing.