Bakery goes viral after posting photo of life-size deer cake

article

Oh deer!

That's what a lot of people probably said after laying their eyes on a Pennsylvania bakery's life-size deer cake.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord posted a photo of the creation to Facebook where it has racked up over 5,000 shares.

The bakery tells Fox 35 that the unusual cake was ordered for a wedding, which took place on Oct. 5. The bride and groom had brought in a pair of plastic antlers and asked the bakery to make a wedding cake to go with them.

That's when the cake the size of an actual deer was born!

Shady Maple Smorgasbord says everything except the antlers were made from scratch.The head and neck were carved from Styrofoam, but the back part of the deer is all cake. The deer dessert was enough to feed 250 people.

Advertisement

It took the bakers a total of 10 hours to complete the sugary masterpiece. Viewers on Facebook seemed very impressed.

"Wow what an awesome cake. You really did a great job," wrote one commenter. "I wouldn’t even cut it."