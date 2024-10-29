Backlash grows after comedian’s Puerto Rico joke at Trump rally sparks outrage

Stream FOX 35 News

Backlash is mounting after a comedian’s joke didn’t land well at Former President Donald Trump’s rally on Sunday in Madison Square Garden.

Bad Bunny, J-LO, Ricky Martin, Zoe Saldana, and Lin Manuel Miranda are among the celebrities taking to social media to show their disapproval of what the comedian said about Puerto Rico.

"I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now," said Tony Hinchcliffe. "Yeah, I think it’s called Puerto Rico."

In addition to celebrities, Hinchcliffe is being slammed not only by Democrats but by politicians on both sides of the aisle. Florida Senator Rick Scott, (R) took to X to show his support for the island and its people.

"This joke bombed for a reason," Scott wrote, in part. "It’s not funny, and it’s not true."

Scott's opponent in the race for U.S. Senate, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, also posted on X, in part, "Thousands of Puerto Ricans have fought and died to protect this nation."

The Orlando metro is home to the second-largest concentration of Puerto Ricans.

"I’ve been in the United States for 31 years, and never have I experienced such a degree of disrespect," said Jorge Figueroa.

Figueroa, president of the Central Florida Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce, said the comment is not just a slap in the face, it threatens the island’s tourism and hospitality industries, as well as small business owners.

"Those comments can really hinder the economic development of the island," said Figueroa. "Those individuals who have never visited Puerto Rico, they might have the wrong impression about our island."

Figueroa is calling for an apology from Hinchcliffe and the Trump campaign.

No apologies so far, but Vice President hopeful JD Vance did address it on Monday. Trump’s running mate said he didn’t "see" the joke, but inferred it’s been blown out of proportion.

"I think that we have to stop getting so offended over every little thing in the United States of America," Vance said. "I’m so over it."

Hinchcliffe responded to some of the negative reactions on X. The comedian said the joke was taken out of context.

Hinchcliffe wrote, "I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone… watch the whole set."

