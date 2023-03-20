Baby swan rescued after raccoon attack by Orlando commissioner

One of five little cygnets that hatched last week is the only one left after the family of swans was attacked.

The little Lake Eola swan survived a raccoon attack, the city said, but sadly the baby's four siblings were killed.

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan literally jumped into action to get mom, dad, and baby to a safe location. She waded into Lake Eola to save the last of the surviving baby swans.

"I knew if we didn’t get it out – if someone stole it – they would come back," Sheehan explained. "And if it was a predator they would come back too – I knew we had to get that baby out of the water."

Sheehan said city cameras caught the raccoons in action.

"There was a bunch of raccoons, there was a scuffle, and they dragged the babies into the bushes," Sheehan told FOX 35 News. "Unfortunately, this is just a really tragic thing that happened. It happens sometimes in nature. I’m just glad we were able to save the one."

While many in the community are feeling heartbroken this happened, Commissioner Sheehan is thankful it wasn’t a person causing harm to the beloved and valuable Lake Eola swans.

"I’m relieved it was a four-legged predator and not a two-legged predator. Because if it was a theft, I would be worried if they are going to steal more."