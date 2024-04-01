Baby manatee rescued from Florida canal transported to SeaWorld Orlando

A baby manatee separated from its mom was safely transported to SeaWorld Orlando after being rescued by police and wildlife officials in Southwest Florida.

The Cape Coral Police Department shared bodycam footage of the rescue on social media on Saturday, but according to the timestamp on the video, the manatee was saved on Dec. 26, 2023.

Marine Unit Officer Goff was contacted by a biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after it was reported a baby manatee got separated from its mom in a canal in Cape Coral, police said.

At first, Goff stayed in the water to make sure the manatee got out of the water safely, but once the manatee was put into a net, he went on shore to help.

Neighbors were watching, and a few even joined in on the rescue mission, as seen in the bodycam footage.

"How often does a baby manatee get rescued in your own backyard?!" police said in the video.

The manatee, which appeared to be 3- to 4-feet in length, was safely put inside a van and transported to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

It remains unclear at this time where the manatee's mother is, but the baby is "safe and sound!" police said.