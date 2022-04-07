Baby Grady: Couple names newborn son after Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

article

There's a new sheriff in town. Sort of.

New parents Terry and Jillian recently welcomed their newborn baby boy into the world. His name? Grady James.

If that name has a familiar ring to it, there's a good reason.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the happy couple met Sheriff Grady Judd at Highland Park Church in Lakeland during their Christmas service.

There, they told Judd that they were going to name their son after him once he was born.

Now they've followed through, and introduced little Grady James, who was born at 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

"We think we're in love," the sheriff's office wrote. "Congratulations to this sweet little family!"