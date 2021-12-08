'Baby giraffe' in Disney World hotel lobby gives guests wild surprise

article

Guests at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge got quite a sweet surprise when they found a baby giraffe in the lobby this week!

Of course, it was made of gingerbread!

The talented pastry chef team created the realistic-looking baby giraffe and placed it in the hotel lobby to the delight of guests staying at the resort.

"Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge woke up to a wild surprise in the lobby this morning!" wrote Disney Parks Blog on Instagram.

RELATED: Disney World's newest baby zebra gets a name

"Never seen a more delicious giraffe!" wrote one commenter.

Disney Parks Blog

The adorable creation was placed near the ceiling-high Christmas tree that is currently sparkling in the lobby of Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

RELATED: Holidays at Walt Disney World: Food and drinks you can’t miss

Holiday festivities officially began at Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 12., coinciding with the resort’s 50th anniversary, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ Disney said that "festive entertainment, whimsical décor, seasonal food and drinks, and holiday-themed merchandise will all be a part of this very special season at our theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.