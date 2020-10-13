Avalon Elementary students moved to online learning due to COVID cases at school

article

Three grades at Avalon Elementary School are being moved to online learning for the next couple of weeks.

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) says there are four confirmed cases at the school and 38 people have been asked to quarantine.

Because of that, administrators have decided to have kindergarten, second-grade, and fourth-grade students move to LaunchEd@Home. They will remain online until October 26.

Students who have been asked to learn from home and employees from those grades will also not be able to take part in any school activities.

The district says other students will follow their regular schedules.

OCPS has not said why it’s singled out those three grades for online learning.