Authorities working to capture cow on the loose near Apopka

A cow is on the loose near Apopka.

Authorities confirmed to FOX 35 News that two cows were on the loose on Tuesday morning. One of the two was captured but the other one remains out there.

While driving onto S.R. 414, Valarie Hagman spotted the remaining loose cow running through the highway.

She also spotted a cowboy on the highway, as he attempted to catch the cow.

Tune in to FOX 35 News at 5 p.m. for the latest on the loose cow and more.