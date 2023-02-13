Woman run over by forklift at Daytona Beach Shores motel in 'grave' condition, authorities say

article

According to a spokesperson with the Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department, a woman has been critically injured and is in "grave" condition after being struck by a forklift.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday at a construction site near A1A and Browning Ave intersection. The woman said to be in her 60s is a resident at a motel that is undergoing repairs for roof damage caused by Hurricane Ian, according to Michael Fowler, the public safety director.

Officials investigate an accident involving a forklift in Daytona Beach Shores, Feb. 13, 2023.

Fowler said the woman was walking through the motel parking lot when a company was delivering roofing materials. The forklift driver carrying the load of materials did not see the woman and ran over her, according to police. The woman was taken to Halifax Medical Center as a trauma alert.

"The driver has told us that he was looking between the two loads – there was a small space between the two loads – and that he was looking there and he never saw the pedestrian," Fowler explained. "Unfortunately, when somebody told him to stop he backed up and most likely ran over her again."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified as this is preliminarily deemed a construction accident, Fowler said. The city is expected to conduct its own investigation to determine if any charges will be filed in this case.

