Audit reveals ongoing security lapses in Orange County, despite $9 million in spending

A recent audit by Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond found continued lapses in security services despite a 2019 report highlighting similar concerns.

Audit found gaps in training and licensing

What we know:

The county pays Allied Universal Security Services $9 million annually, but issues remain with inadequate training, failure to detect weapons and contraband, and delays in deactivating clearance cards for terminated employees.

The report found that 87% of security staff were not regularly tested, and of those evaluated, 35% failed to detect dangerous items like fake guns and contraband on X-ray screens. Some keycards remained active for more than a year after an employee was fired.

Orange County officials acknowledged challenges, including high turnover but emphasized that security teams have confiscated 320 weapons in the past two years.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what specific steps the county or Allied Universal have taken since the 2019 audit to address these security failures. Officials have not provided details on how the $9 million budget is allocated or whether penalties exist for vendor noncompliance.

The audit also does not specify whether similar security lapses exist in other county facilities beyond the Orange County Courthouse.

The backstory:

Concerns about Orange County's security services were first raised in a 2019 audit that found gaps in training and licensing. Despite warnings, a follow-up audit this year shows many of those issues persist.

This is not the first time the comptroller has flagged concerns over county spending. In November, Diamond questioned the previous Elections Supervisor’s unauthorized use of funds for scholarships. In February, he raised concerns about a $250,000 contract for a senior citizen digital literacy program.

Big picture view:

Security lapses at critical county buildings, including the courthouse, raise public safety concerns. The report calls into question whether taxpayer dollars are being effectively spent on security services.

The audit underscores broader issues with vendor oversight and accountability in Orange County. Officials must now decide whether to enforce stricter compliance or seek alternative security providers.

What they're saying:

Comptroller Phil Diamond criticized the lack of improvement since the last audit.

"A lot of things we found in 2019 are still issues today. That’s a long time."

He emphasized the risks posed by security gaps.

"They’re important issues. They’re public safety issues."

Orange County released a statement defending security efforts.

"We value the insight gained from these tests and the audit process, which are essential tools in our ongoing commitment to enhancing public safety."

Commissioner Michael Scott suggested the issue may be more about communication than oversight.

"There’s checks and balances built into the process. We have to look for deficiencies in communication."

Diamond, however, stressed the need for tangible action.

"It’s not enough to acknowledge the shortcomings. You need to fix them. Especially after six years."

